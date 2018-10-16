Hampshire Rd. Lift station improvements

RE:

As part of the City of Salisbury’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that a private contractor will be affecting traffic on Northgate Drive, between Hampshire Rd. and Naylor Mill Rd. while performing pipe replacement, milling, and repaving operations to improve City infrastructure.

The work will be performed beginning Tuesday, October 16th at 7:00 AM and will be completed on Friday, October 19th 3:30 PM, barring unforeseen problems. Drivers should expect delays while using these local streets and while residents will be affected, they will maintain access to their homes at all times.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Charles Kulp or Guy Daubach with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.

