Ocean Pines Leaf Collection Scheduled

The Ocean Pines Association has announced leaf collection procedures for its residents this fall. Ocean Pines Public Works and Republic Services will both aid in the collection.

Leaves and other yard debris bagged in paper bags will be collected by Ocean Pines Public Works Nov. 19 – Dec. 21. Bags will be picked up on days opposite from Republic Services’ collection days. Only paper bags will be accepted, and there is no limit to the number of bags that residents may place curbside. Thirty-gallon paper bags may be purchased at Public Works in bundles of five for $10.

Additionally, Public Works will vacuum ditch leaves that have been raked to the street beginning Nov. 19 until completed. Yard leaves that have been raked to the street will not be picked up. These leaves must be placed in paper bags for collection.

Ocean Pines residents may also bring leaves and yard debris in bulk or paper bags to the Public Works yard, located at 1 Firehouse Lanenear the south station fire department. The yard will be open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. –3 p.m., Nov. 19 – Dec. 21. No contractor dumping or plastic bags will be permitted. There will be no collection or drop-off on Thursday, Nov. 22or Friday, Nov. 23.

Current Republic Services customers may place up to four bags of leaves curbside for each scheduled pickup. This is in addition to regular trash pickup. Trash collection days for residents south of Route 90 are Tuesdays and Fridays. For residents north of Route 90, the collection days are Mondays and Thursdays. Republic Services will also pick up branches if they are tied in bundles no longer than 4 feet.

For more information about Ocean Pines leaf collection, contact Public Works at 410-641-7425. Information about Republic Services accounts may be obtained by calling 410-749-1551.

