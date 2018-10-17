Every day, more than 115 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids

You can prevent accidental or intentional misuse of unwanted medications by disposing of prescription medications properly.
If you have unused or expired medications, we ask that you participate in our prescription roundup. Improperly disposed prescription drugs have been linked to drug abuse and pollution of the nation’s waterways. Save the environment and protect our children by disposing of medications properly!Also, tell your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers about the Rx Round-Up.

