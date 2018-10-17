On Tuesday October 16th, 2018 the Millsboro Police Department held their annual awards banquet

On Tuesday October 16th, 2018 the Millsboro Police Department held their annual awards banquet. Mayor John Thorogood, Representative Rich Collins and Town Manager Sheldon Hudson were all present to help honor our officers. Please join us in congratulating all the award recipients.

The following received awards:

20 years of service: 
Chief Brian Calloway

Merit Commendations:
Lt. Robert Legates
Sgt. Barry Wheatley
Sgt. Patrick Forester
Sgt. Evan Rogers

Life Saving Awards:
PFC Michael Gorman
Ptlm Dallas Millner
Ptlm Christopher Ebke
Lt. Robert Legates
Ptlm Liana Dodson
Sgt. David Moyer
Ptlm. Kyle Wharton
Cpl. Seth Bullock

Performance Commendation:
Ptlm. Dallas Millner
PFC. Joseph Mulhern

Certificate of Appreciation:
Cpl. Matthew Dufour
Exceptional Performance Commendation:
Sgt David Moyer
Officer Of the Year:
Lt. Robert Legates
Delaware House Of Representatives Certificate Of Recognition:
Lt. Robert Legates
Sgt. David Moyer

Chief Calloway also recognized Grace United Methodists Church for there partnership with the “whisker for Wishes” event.

