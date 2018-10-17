The Somerset County Commissioners recently recognized Captain Les Tyler, Lieutenant Lorenzo Miles and Warrant Clerk Stephanie Fykes for their 30 years of service to Somerset County. Help us congratulate them on their time and dedication of years of service. Your service is greatly appreciated.
One thought on “The Somerset County Commissioners recently recognized Captain Les Tyler, Lieutenant Lorenzo Miles and Warrant Clerk Stephanie Fykes for their 30 years of service to Somerset County.”
They are bailing on Culver.
Another Wicomico County department head has resigned. That makes 3 in the past couple of months.
