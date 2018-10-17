Update-Arrest Made*-Troopers Investigate Shooting During Burglary Incident- Camden-Wyoming

Camden-Wyoming– The Delaware State Police have arrested the suspect in connection with a burglary incident that led to a shooting.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at approximately 9:37 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to Pony Track Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 45-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

Further investigation revealed that the 45-year-old male, identified as Adelio A. Guzman of Camden, had entered onto the property without permission. The residents became aware that someone was trespassing in their barn when their alarm activated. The residents, a 73 year-old male and he and his 65 year-old wife responded to the barn where they discovered Guzman. The male resident discharged a firearm striking Guzman.

It was learned that Guzman had previously entered onto the property without permission prior to the October 2, 2018 incident. Guzman turned himself in at Troop 3 on October 12, 2018 and was charged with the following:

Guzman was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $11,750.00 unsecured bond.

This case continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/10/03/troopers-investigate-shooting-burglary-incident-camden-wyoming/

