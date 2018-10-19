3rd Friday Comic Con Tonight Downtown Salisbury

OCT 19 2018 – COMIC CON!

Oct 19, 2018 is the next 3rd Friday in Downtown Salisbury! This month’s theme is COMIC CON, so get ready to dress up like your favorite superheroes and villains!

Join the costume contest, or watch real life local heroes perform amazing feats- like cutting a car in half! Score free comic books, paint a pumpkin at St. Peters, or smash a pumpkin on North Division Street– there is something for everyone this 3rd Friday!

On North Division Street, you can enter the 3rd Friday Costume Contest, for a chance to win huge prizes! Winners will take home prize packs filled with collectibles, toys, comic books sponsored by Ocean City Comic Con, and 3rd Friday!

The costume contest is open to anyone, and will be broken down into two categories, kids 12 and under and adults 13 and up, with special guest host James Dufendach of PLB Comics. Come decked our as your favorite character, or an original creation. Registration is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the contest itself starts promptly at 6:15 p.m. on the Government Office Building steps. So come out, look good, and win big!

Also, on North Division Street, test your own super human strength with the Annual Pumpkin Smash. The Feet of Fire Halloween Dance Showcase is at 5:30, plus you can score free comic books and meet the Eastern Shore Ghostbusters team, to chat about spooky hauntings, and make your own slime! Plus be sure to stop in Olde Towne Deli for a bite, and Cake Art for Create-Your-Own-Cupcake Night!

Down on Market Street, you can meet real life super heroes with the Salisbury Fire Department, as they come out in full force to promote Fire Prevention Week in the City of Salisbury. In the roadway in front of Acorn Market, SFD will have rock painting and pumpkin painting activities, plus displays, equipment, fun interactive games and activities, like a fire hose spray and hose rolls complete with a “Jaws of Life” demonstration at 5pm. Kids can learn about Fire Prevention Week’s new slogan, “Look, Listen, Learn – Be Aware, Fire Can Happen Anywhere!”

On the Plaza, there will be live music by The Runner Ups, and artists and crafters line the street selling handmade wares. The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art will have a fun bat craft, and a surprise comic book villain!

The Knupp Farmers Insurance Agency will be open in City Center complete with their canine mascot Arrow – all dressed up for Comic Con, so stop by and say hello! Parker Place Pop-Up Shop will be open, plus check out St. Peters courtyard for pumpkin painting, fun games and delicious burgers and dogs fresh off the grill! The Salisbury Maryland Jaycees will also be out on the Plaza, pouring local beer and wine, with tips going to local charities.

Just off the Plaza, in the all new Salisbury University Building, check out SU’s all new merch shop Simply Salisbury! Salisbury University Art Galleries hosts the exhibition “Hyphenative”, a look into folk art and folk traditions, on the heels of the National Folk Festival. SU Art Galleries | Downtown is also welcoming kids of all ages and their parents to enjoy a craft table and educator-led gallery games during 3rd Fridays! Games and tours will take place for the PreK-3rd Grade age group from 6 to 6:30 pm and the 4th Grade-and-Up group from 6:30 to 7 pm.

Also in the SU Building, Salisbury Art Space will be presenting the Wicomico Visual & Perfoming Arts Program (VPA) Teachers Exhibition in the Main Gallery and in the Robinson Gallery, The Shaylin Mix-It-Up Exhibit featuring the art of Shelby Long and Shaylin Wallace.

The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! Brew River Restaurant and Bar will have live music by the Kaotic Band at 9pm. Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grill will happy hour jams on the patio with Ken Gutberlet from 5:30 – 8:30pm, and a DJ Blendz from 10pm to close. Market Street has an all new menu, plus DJ Juan late night, and Mojos has live band The Joshes!

Downtown Trolley service will start earlier for 3rd Friday, at 5 p.m., in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 p.m. Service will resume later that night at 9 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. Boarding is free with a Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown Salisbury.

PLEASE NOTE – 3rd Friday’s footprint will be expanded to include the stretch of road in front of theAcorn Market, and Angello’s Unique Gifts. Road closures can be expected at 3PM on the Plaza (intersection of Main Street, and Division Street), at Mill Street and W. Main Street, and at Calvert Street and W. Market Street. The block of N. Division Street between Church Street and N Division Street will also close between 3PM and 4PM.

3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with The City of Salisbury.

Advertisements