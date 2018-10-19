Letter To a editor Regarding Unsanitary Concession Stand At Henry Parker Sports Complex

Mr Taylor

<br />I am writing into you regarding the unsanitary conditions of the concession stand at The Henry S Parker Sports complex. My daughter participated in a softball game there this past weekend and going for refreshment at games end I was floored by the filth and grime inside the concession stand. My daughters soda actually had what looked like dirt grit in the ice of the soda. And that is not all. The staff there was rude and very unprofessional. I will be forwarding pictures to my county council representative Mr Marc Kilmer and will suggest he bring in Lori Brewster from the health department to do a inspection and a report of the findings.

Advertisements