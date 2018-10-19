



Salisbury Barrack

2765 N Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury MD 21801

410-749-3101 ext. 0 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/19/2018

Type of Incident: Missing Person/Runaway

Date and Time: 10/19/2018 @ 1143hrs

Location: 603 Parker Rd Salisbury MD 21804

Subject last seen: 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City,

MD 21842 @ 2100 hrs

Missing Subject: Michael Allen Foskey

DOB 01-10-2003

W/M 6’00/175lb brown hair, brown eyes

Narrative: On the above time and date, Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded were notified that the above listed juvenile, Michael Foskey was reported missing by his father Curtis Foskey. I was advised that Michael had left their residence at 6:45am on 10/18/2018, located at 603 Parker Rd Salisbury Md 21804 with his brother Brandon. Both boys stated they were heading for school. It was later discovered that both Brandon and Michael skipped school and took a bus to Ocean City. Brandon returned home later that evening and advised that he had last seen Michael at the White Marlin Mall HomeGoods store, located at 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842 around 9pm. Brandon advised he went inside to use the bathroom and when he came out of the store, Michael was gone. He was last

seen wearing a grey windbreaker, ripped blue jeans and had a black backpack. Michael does not have a cellphone in his possession. He has been entered into NCIC as MISSING

Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

