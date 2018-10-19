Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Lionel Demese Frederick 2ndof Princess Anne, arrested 10-12-18 on an arrest warrant for 2nd degree assault, false imprisonment, and intimidate/influence a juror. Frederick was later held without bond.

Michael Richard Megee 2ndof Westover, arrested 10-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Megee was later held without bond.

Mikala Keturah Muir of Berlin, arrested 10-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Muir was later held on a $500.00 bond.

Sherina Andrea Jones of Princess Anne, arrested 10-16-18 and charged with 2nd degree assault on a police officer, obstructing and hindering law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and failing to obey a lawful order. Jones was later held on a $5,000 bond.

Robert Lee Daniels 3rd of Crisfield, arrested 10-19-18 and charged with 2 counts of 1st degree assault, 1 count of malicious destruction of property, 5 counts of 2nddegree assault, 4 counts of reckless endangerment, 1 count of false imprisonment, and a warrant regarding violation of probation. Deputies responded to the area of Old State Rd, Crisfield regarding a domestic dispute in progress. Deputies found that Daniels had assaulted multiple family members at that address.

