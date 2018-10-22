Bo McCallister Is The Only Qualified Candidate For Clerk Of The Court

I have already endorses Bo for this seat, but I felt it necessary to just make a point about it. I want to make it clear Chris Welch is a good man and I have nothing but respect for him. The simple fact is Bo knows how to do the new electronic filing method being used in the Courts, and while I am sure Chris could learn the smart money is to go with the guy with the experience. This race shouldn’t even be politically labeled because there isn’t a way to file papers like a Democrat or a Republican.

Bo is a good man and will be a great Clerk.

Advertisements