Burglary Investigation In Delmar

Incident: Burglary Investigation

Date of Incident: 18 October 2018

Location: 8000 block of Archid Drive, Delmar, MD

Suspect: Pending

Narrative: On 18 October 2018 at 2:44 PM, deputies from the Wicomico Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 8000 block of Archid Drive. According to the complainant, an unknown white male suspect attempted to force entry into her residence and was presumably scared away when this suspect realized someone was home. Responding deputies and officers from the Delmar Police Department located the suspected burglar trying to drive away from the scene and ultimately became involved in a pursuit that terminated when the burglar crashed into a Delmar Police vehicle on Old Stage Road in Delmar. DE.

The burglar managed to flee into a wooded area. While the area was scoured, this perpetrator could not be located. This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4890 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Charges: Burglary 1st Degree