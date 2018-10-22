Delmarva Power Promotes Fire Safety

Utility’s Emergency Services Partnership Program Donates

Smoke Alarms

Dorchester County – October 18, 2018 – Representatives of Delmarva Power Emergency Services Partnership Program, Vincent Jacono, Jr. and John Pepito donated a total of 1900, 10 year sealed battery smoke alarms to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. The event was held at the Rescue Fire Company located at 8 Washington Street, Public Safety Building in Cambridge. This was the 18th year that Delmarva Power’s Emergency Services Partnership Program has generously donated the much needed smoke alarms to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. The smoke alarms are distributed to Fire Companies in 11 counties and three local jurisdictions on the Eastern Shore. The fire companies can provide citizens in need with a smoke alarm. The State Fire Marshal, Brian Geraci and representatives from each jurisdiction were on hand today to take possession of those alarms.

Delmarva Power and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to partner together for proactive fire safety.