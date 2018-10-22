Hit and Run Investigation Salisbury

CRIMESOLVERS is requesting that caller 921-1343 call Crime Solvers back at 410-548-1776.

Incident: Hit and Run Investigation

Date of Incident: 19 October 2018

Location: 100 block of Onley Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Pending

Narrative: On 19 October 2018 at 2:33 AM, deputies responded to a reported Hit and Run accident in the 100 block of Onley Road. Upon arrival, the deputies located a male pedestrian lying on the edge of the roadway who appeared to have struck by a vehicle.

The male subject was transported to PRMC for treatment of significant injuries.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the incident. During the investigation, deputies reviewed area surveillance video with the assistance of the Salisbury University Police and have developed some vehicles of interest whose operator’s investigators wish to meet with.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4890 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Those that call Crime Solvers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward that leads to an arrest in this case.

