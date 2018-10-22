Lowereasternshorenews Endorses Jack Heath For County Executive

Over the weekend a rather entertaining Facebook thread came about with the sharing on Salisbury Mayor Jake Day’s facebook page of the Daily Times endorsement of Jack Heath for County Executive.

All the players in the local political realm somehow got involved in it, and it became an over 400 comments thread. Several Republicans wanted to argue the case that electing Jack Heath meant a vote to raise taxes and gouge the pockets for Wicomico County taxpayers. Jack is running as an independent candidate which meant he had to gather signatures to even make the ballot. It would have been far simpler for him to have just run as a Democrat if he wanted to.

Jack has an extensive background as a very successful CEO of Arkwright, Inc and the CEO of Lower Shore Enterprises. Bob Culver is a failed businessman in many ventures. These are facts. On that level alone you should vote for Jack, but let’s dig further. This goes back to the Jack is gonna raise your taxes argument that some who oppose him continue to argue. This my friends is where some get blinded by the party affiliation and look past the most important quality of the person running for Office..INTEGRITY.

The word integrity is one that Bob Culver doesn’t even know how to describe. I ask you to click here and go back to this story from 2014. I sent a FOIA in to get this information which Bob knew was going to be damning. Bob immediately alerts his buddy Joe Albero to this story I was working on and forwards it to him. I also want to point out that where some are concerned about a potential “tax” increase, they have ignored the fact that Bob Culver has hired his son, his Daughter and Joe Albero’s wife. These salaries alone are costing taxpayers close to 100 grand a year but yet nothing on that little diddy from the supporters.

Confidential memos that come through the City and County Office miraculously find their way on sbynews when they have something that will paint the City in a negative light. Bob tried to shut the folk festival down by any means possible. He contacted the MDE about the fountain and the comptrollers office about the liquor license. He tried desperately to shut it down out of spite because he doesn’t like Jake Day. He has wasted time and energy and even tried to waste money on the Station 13 fiasco. This again was all out of spite toward the City and Jake Day. Find some idiots to use as pawns for a drawn out fight to make the City look bad. I know first hand he promised members their own new stations etc to back this coup attempt.

These are not made up things, or potential future events like a tax increase, these are facts on the table as you head into vote. There is ZERO and I mean ZERO integrity in Bob Culver’s makeup. That is not what anyone should want in Office Republican or Democrat. There is zero proof of Jack Heath being anything but an honorable man with integrity. It really isn’t even a discussion the only one qualified to be the County Executive is Jack Heath.

