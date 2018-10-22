POCOMOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT  CRIME ALERT 



Larcenies from Motor Vehicles

Crime alert: Larcenies from vehicles. Residents are urged to lock their vehicles.

The Pocomoke City Police Department reports of items being stolen out of parked UNLOCKED vehicles and/or rummaged through. Residents are asked to take steps to avoid becoming a victim of this crime of opportunity. The Pocomoke City Police Department would like to remind residents to do the following:

Most of the items stolen are from unlocked vehicles.

Remember to keep your vehicle locked and windows rolled up even

if the vehicle is parked in your driveway or in front of your home.

Park your vehicle in your garage or in your driveway whenever possible.

Do not leave valuables (GPS Units, MP3 Players, laptops, money, etc.) visible in your vehicle. Remove ALL valuables from your vehicle.

Never leave any personal information in your vehicle such as vehicle title, registration, or insurance.

Report all Suspicious Activity to the Pocomoke City Police Department at 410 957-1600 or call 911; Callers may remain anonymous

Examples of suspicious activity may include:

Vehicles or persons observed acting in a suspicious fashion

Persons who are attempting to look into vehicles or attempting to open vehicles

Remember that the holiday season is upon us, be a good neighbor and stay alert at all times.

This includes your homes as well. Stay Alert.