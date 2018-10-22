State Police Conducting Death Investigation-Millsboro

Millsboro- The Delaware State Police are currently conducting a death investigation after a woman was found deceased in a residence.

The investigation began on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at approximately 10:33 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the 26000 block of Schooner Lane, Millsboro, Rehoboth Shores development for a check on the welfare complaint. Upon entry to the residence, Troopers discovered a female victim deceased. There was no obvious signs of forced entry to the residence.

The victim has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Advertisements