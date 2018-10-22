Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Date of Incident: 17 October 2018

Location: Camden Avenue at Newton Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Trayshawn D. Wright, 22, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 17 October 2018 at 3:16 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Trayshawn Wright for a stop sign violation. Upon making contact with Wright, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from within his vehicle. During a subsequent search of Wright’s vehicle, the deputy recovered seven individual bags of what was identified as marijuana.

The total weight of the marijuana was in excess of 180 grams.

The deputy transported Wright to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Wright without bond

Charges: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Incident: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Date of Incident: 18 October 2018

Location: 800 Block of West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Deonte L. Jones, 26, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 18 October 2018, deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into the street level distribution of drugs in the 800 block of West Road. During this investigation, deputies arrested Deonte L. Jones in connection with the distribution of marijuana. Jones was apprehended with 21 individually wrapped baggies of what was identified as marijuana and a substantial amount of U.S. Currency.

Based on the amount of marijuana located and their individual packaging, they appeared destined for sale.

Jones was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Jones in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.

Charges: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Incident: Hit and Run

Date of Incident: 18 October 2018

Location: Walnut Tree Road and Allen Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Marlin Christian Moffit, 56, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 18 October 2018 at 7:59 PM, a deputy responded to a reported hit and run collision on Walnut Tree Road. According to the complainant, she was on Walnut Tree Road at the stop sign when a car operated by Marlin Moffit turned onto Walnut Tree Road from Allen Road and struck the complainant’s vehicle. According to the complainant, Moffit exited his vehicle, looked at the damage then drove away without leaving his information. It was later observed by the deputy that Moffit’s vehicle suffered what should have been disabling damage to include the deployment of both front airbags.

A witness followed Moffit to his residence which assisted in his apprehension. When the deputy arrived there, Moffit and his recently wrecked vehicle were located. The deputy also discovered that Moffit’s privilege to drive a vehicle had been suspended and revoked by the State of Maryland.

The deputy placed Moffit under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Moffit on an unsecured bond.

Charges: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving While Suspended, Driving While Revoked, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving

Incident: Threats

Date of Incident: 19 October 2018

Location: 1200 block of Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Velus Virgile, 64, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 18 October 2018 a deputy began an investigation into a reported threat that was made on the campus of East Salisbury Elementary School in Salisbury. The deputy learned that an individual later identified as Velus Virgile came to campus that morning to meet with the school administration about an incident involving his child. As Virgile was leaving the meeting, he began to voice his displeasure over the situation and was overheard saying he would “come back and shoot this school up.”

The deputy also met with another individual who stated they were approached by a visibly upset Virgile who was brandishing a knife at a residence in Salisbury. According to this individual, Virgile was shaking the knife in a manner that terrified this individual while stating the knife was intended for a member of the school administration. This allegedly happened the same day as the campus visit.

Virgile was arrested in the early morning hours of 19 October and was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Virgile in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Disturbing the Peace, Threats to a School Official

