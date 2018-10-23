Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018 the capital Area Fugitive Task Force which includes members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maryland State Police and a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43 year old Garfield Reginald Stanley Jr. of 4 Devon Place, Cambridge, Md. He was wanted locally for 2 counts of Violation of Probation but was also wanted by authorities in Oklahoma for his involvement in an incident on October 24, 2016 in which he was charged with Kidnapping, Domestic Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Assault by Strangulation. He was ordered Held without Bond.