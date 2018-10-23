Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force which includes investigators from the Maryland State Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police, Hurlock Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office executed a Search & Seizure warrant at 3546 Chateau Drive, East New Market, Md. The target of the investigation 45 year old Shannon Troy Purnell of that address was located at the residence. The search revealed two 9mm pistols, numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition, a Digital Scale, 3.5 grams of Heroin, 90 grams of marijuana, 2 cell phones and assorted equipment used to grow marijuana.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm while involved in Distribution of C.D.S., Possession of A firearm while involved in a drug trafficking crime and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. He was ordered Held without Bond.