Four Arrested in Robberies in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD – Ocean City police investigated two armed robberies overnight before quickly locating and arresting four suspects.

On Sunday, October 21, 2018, Ocean City police were dispatched to a hotel in the area of 37th Street at about 7:48 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The victim, a patron, stated that one suspect held him at gunpoint while the other removed items from his pockets.

A short time later, police were dispatched to a convenience store in the area of 94th Street at about 8:27 p.m. for a report of a second armed robbery. Upon entering the store, two suspects displayed a handgun and stole an undetermined amount of U.S. currency from the cash register.

While officers were still on the scene of the convenience store incident, four individuals matching the description of the suspects were located at a restaurant in the area of 62nd Street. Officers responded and detained three members of the group as they were exiting the restaurant. A fourth male, later identified as Adrian W. Matthews, 21, of Seaford, DE, fled prior to police arrival but was located nearby approximately 20 minutes later. The additional three suspects were identified as Kevone Bunting, 19, of Georgetown, DE, Kiya M. Conner, 20, of Salisbury, MD, and Brittney M. Taylor, 19, of Salisbury, MD.

Through investigation, it was determined the suspects were responsible for committing both robberies and were each placed under arrest. Police later recovered the gun nearby and it was determined to be a BB gun.

Each of the four suspects have been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of theft of $100 to $1,500. They are currently being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building awaiting an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.

