John Hamilton Democratic Candidate For County Executive A Closer Look At Shenanigans

So let’s take a look at Candidate John William Hamilton, the so called Democrat candidate.

1. Changed from a Republican to Democrat to run for office the day before the last day to file.

2. Never received the support of his new party after the primaries, because he was never involved with them. The Democratic Club has endorsed Jack Heath for County Executive. Yet Democrats blindly voted for John Hamilton during the primary, so much so if it was just he and Bob in the general election he would have beat Bob by 3%. Open your eyes folks!

3. He talks about getting his generation involved in politics, yet he has a committee of 1. So much for leading a revolution of young politicians!

4. He wants to up the social media exposure of the County, yet he has none for his campaign!

5. Says he’s a product of our education system. He’s from Stevensville, MD and supposedly went to SU, but must not have graduated. Searched Commencement Programs from 2007 to 2015, nothing.

6. Only 2 signs promoting his campaign, really is he serious?

7. His only purpose is to take votes from Jack Heath through blind party line voters. Bob says he never met John Hamilton until the CAR forum before the primaries. ODD, look at the records for the 2010 primary election, see some familiar names?

8. This young man does not even belong in this election. Any vote for him is a wasted vote! Party affiliation shouldn’t even be involved at this level of politics. You should vote for the right person who will work with others, build consensus, create a measurable plan for the future with people who have an invested interest in seeing it thru.

VOTE JACK HEATH FOR POSITIVE CHANGE!

Advertisements