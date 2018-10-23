Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 10/22

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Arrest

DATE / TIME: 10/17/2018 at approximately 9:37 pm

ARRESTED: Mary Sweet, 48yo female from Chester, MD

Jermell Jones, 25yo male from Denton, MD

LOCATION: Kent Narrows Bridge

DETAILS: While conducting a patrol check under the Kent Narrows Bridge, Deputy Bradley observed a suspiciously parked black 2001 Honda EX. Deputy Bradley made contact with the driver, identified as Jermell Jones and the passenger identified as Mary Sweet. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe, straws, and a gel capsule containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin. Marijuana was also found on Sweet. Both Sweet and Jones were placed under arrest for possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

CASE: 18-32016

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley assisted by Corporal M. Bassaro and Deputy First Class C. Ahearn

*******************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 10/19/18 at approximately 2:59 am

LOCATION: Northbound on Route 301 and Route 544

DRIVER Jahlil Johnson, 24yo male from Clayton, DE

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Pack observed a white 2017 Mitsubishi cross the solid white line in the roadway. DFC Pack conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Jahlil Johnson. While speaking with Johnson, DFC Pack detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. DFC Pack conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana. Johnson was issued traffic citations and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class L. Pack

CASE: 18-32126

*******************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE / TIME: 10/18/18 at approximately 6:23 pm

LOCATION: 400 Block of Elm Street, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 53yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above address in reference to a report of a malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that when he came home from work he observed a hole located on the outside wall of his residence. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext. 1291or jbradley@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-32102

*******************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 10/19/2018 at approximately 2:15 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Arrowhead Way, Queenstown, MD 21658

DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The preliminary investigation revealed that on October 19, 2018, an unknown suspect stole the following items:

• “Zip” sheathing, approximately 5 sheets

• 12′ joist “I” beam

• Power pole set up meter box disconnect

• 2 GFCI outdoor outlets

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext.1274 or ccarnaggio@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18- 32175

*******************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE / TIME: 10/19/18 at approximately 12:35 pm

LOCATION: 400 Block of Bear Pond Road, Templeville, MD

VICTIM: 66yo male from Templeville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Custis responded to the above address in reference to a report of a malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that the ratchet straps holding his deer stand to a tree had been cut. The estimated value of the damaged straps are $30. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Custis at 410-758-0770 ext. 1964 or jcustis@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Custis

CASE: 18-32163

*******************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 10/20/2018 at approximately 06:27 pm

LOCATION: Safeway grocery store, Chester, MD

VICTIM: 54yo male from Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Matteson responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim advised that on October 20, 2018, at approximately 5:00 pm, he had accidentally left his cell phone and wallet in a Safeway grocery store cart while putting away his groceries. At approximately 5:10 pm, the victim went back to the store to retrieve both items. When the victim returned to the store, he was unable to locate either item. DFC Matteson reviewed the surveillance video to identify a suspect but yielded negative results. However, DFC Matteson was able to locate the victim’s phone in a nearby dumpster.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Matteson at 410-758-0770 ext.1957 or pmatteson@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy P. Matteson

CASE: 18- 3228

Advertisements