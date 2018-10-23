Seaford Police Department Press Release

On Saturday October 21st, 2018 at 2:11 A.M., Officers from the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to the Motel 6 located on Sussex Highway in Seaford for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation revealed that two black males entered into the Hotel at which time one suspect displayed a handgun to the clerk while the second suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. Both suspects then fled on foot towards the rear of the Hotel. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644 extension 0, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page.