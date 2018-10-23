Seaford Police Department Press Release

On Saturday October 21st, 2018 at 2:11 A.M., Officers from the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to the Motel 6 located on Sussex Highway in Seaford for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation revealed that two black males entered into the Hotel at which time one suspect displayed a handgun to the clerk while the second suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. Both suspects then fled on foot towards the rear of the Hotel. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644 extension 0, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page.

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting and screen
Image may contain: one or more people
Image may contain: one or more people and people standing
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s