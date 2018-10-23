Update* Suspect Arrested in Homicide Investigation-Millsboro

Millsboro- The Delaware State Police have charged a suspect in connection with a death investigation that was ruled a homicide.

The investigation began on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at approximately 10:33 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the 26000 block of Schooner Lane, Millsboro, Rehoboth Shores development for a check on the welfare complaint. It was reported that the victim, identified as 69-year-old Lorraine Bradley had not been heard from in about a week and her vehicle was missing from the residence. Upon entry to the house, Troopers discovered Bradley deceased in a bedroom. The residence appeared to have been gone through with some items thrown around, however there was no obvious signs of forced entry.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was manual strangulation and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Through investigative measures, Troopers identified the victim’s grandson, 30-year-old George A. Bailey 3rd as a suspect. Bailey was located at the Greenwood Inn, 12036 Sussex Highway where he was taken into custody for a violation of probation and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution without incident.

On Monday, October 22, 2018 Bailey was charged with Murder First Degree and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Bailey was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and remains committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,002,000.00 cash only bond.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/10/21/state-police-conducting-death-investigation-millsboro-2/

