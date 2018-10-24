Missing Person Amber Schmid

INCIDENT: Missing Person

DATE/TIME: 10/22/18 at approximately 07:04 pm

LOCATION: 1132 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: Amber Schmid, 28yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bush responded to the above location regarding a missing person’s report. The missing person was identified as Amber Schmid. Schmid’s mother advised Deputy Bush that she had not seen or heard from Schmid since October 20th. Schmid is described as a white female, 5’7”, and weighing approximately 170lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes over the left shoulder, a coral colored t-shirt, navy blue “Kent Island #2” sweatpants, white & black checkered Van slip-on shoes, and a tan leather purse with a shoulder strap. If anyone has any information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770 ext. 1210 or email Deputy Bush at dbush@qac.org. A picture of Amber Schmid is attached.

DEPUTY: Deputy D. Bush

CASE: 18-32458