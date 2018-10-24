Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Felony warrant arrest, additional on-view arrest

Date: 10/16/2018

Location: 2000 Block of Centreville Road, Centreville, MD

Suspects: Demetrius Kearse, 31yo male

Natalie Yoash, 26yo female

Currency seized: $115.00

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Seized: 4.9 grams of heroin and related paraphernalia and Trace Cocaine

Details: On July 7, 2018, members of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal drug overdose that occurred at the 700 Block of Dixon Drive in Stevensville, Maryland. The deceased, identified as Keith Thomas, had suffered a suspected fatal overdose. According to the autopsy, the overdose was caused by Cocaine/Fentanyl intoxication.

Members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force responded to assist. After a lengthy investigation, they were able to identify Demetrius Kearse as the primary suspect in distributing the drugs that led to Thomas’s death. Task Force investigators presented their findings to prosecutors from the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and they filed for charges against Kearse in the death of Keith Thomas.

On October 16, 2018, task force investigators learned that Kearse also had an open violation of probation warrant and they were able to locate him sitting in a vehicle at a McDonalds in Centreville. At the direction of task force members, Kearse was detained by uniformed members of the Centreville Police Department and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office. Upon initial contact, Kearse provided the uniformed officers with a false name.

As Kearse was being detained, the driver of the vehicle, Natalie Yoash drove away from the initial stop and parked nearby, where members of the task force observed her get out of the car and throw suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia into the grass next to the parking lot. Task force investigators collected the discarded items and placed Yoash under arrest. A search of her car revealed several vials containing suspected cocaine inside of her purse.

Kearse was served with the arrest warrant for two counts of Violation of probation. He was then served with the arrest warrant charging him with two counts of Distribution Cocaine/Fentanyl, two counts Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine/Fentanyl, Two Counts of Possession Cocaine/Fentanyl, and Reckless Endangerment. These charges relate to the overdose death of Keith Thomas. Kearse was held on no bond. Yoash was charged with the possession of heroin, the possession of cocaine and the possession of paraphernalia. Yoash was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

“As I’ve stated before we have a zero tolerance policy for drug dealers in Queen Anne’s County. If you sell drugs, you will be located and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the drug task force and all of our allied agencies to arrest anyone who sells or distributes drugs. If you have a substance abuse issue, we want to get you help. You can come to our office and our staff will do everything possible to get you the help that you need. Drug dealers beware it’s only a matter of time before we come knocking,” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.