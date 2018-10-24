Wicomico County Council Endorsements Joe Holloway For District 5 Larry Dodd For District 3 Ernie Davis For District 1 Marc Kilmer For District 2 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Wicomico County Council Endorsements”
Regardless of whether Culver is reelected, these four council members should be, and they will be especially important if McCain and Hasting win seats on the Council.
BTW, are you in favor of Suvannah Cain in her district?
LikeLike
Please add John Cannon to that group ASAP.
LikeLike