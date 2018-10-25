Boom How loud was the boom everyone just heard Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Boom”
Very loud in Fruit land, ground shook. Dog came running inside like something after her.
I am a military fan but this SONIC BOOM bullshit has to STOP.
Hillary clinton fell on her face.
Testing F -18 fighter jets near Patuxent River caused sonic boom
Walston Switch area loud, dogs in neighbor hood all started barking. Rattled the windows….
