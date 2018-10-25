Easton High School Bomb Threat Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Bomb Threat:

On October 24, 2018 at approximately 0930 hours, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to Easton High School in reference to a bomb threat. During the investigation Deputies learned that a handwritten note had been located by students in the floor of their classroom. The note stated that during lunch a bomb would go off. The students provided the note to their teacher and the school principal was notified. Deputies assisted school personnel with evacuating the students from the school to a nearby shelter during the investigation. Nearby residents were contacted by using reverse 911 and advised to shelter in place.

Deputies requested several K-9 units trained in bomb detection. K-9 units responded from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Delmar Police Department, Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel Fire Department Bomb Squad and the Maryland State Fire Marshalls Office. These K-9 units were deployed on the interior and exterior of the school with no findings. Deputies and school personnel then gave the “all clear” for students to return to normal school activities.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Easton Police Department, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland State Police. This incident is still currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 410-822-1020, e-mail at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov or on our facebook page; Talbot County Sheriff.

