Weird Situation At Salisbury Mall

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Weird Situation At Salisbury Mall

  1. Thanks for posting to Facebook and the blogs rather than contacting the police (or even mall security) and then getting up and leaving girl there with all of your concerns. So, what was it you talked about?

    Like

    Reply

  3. Why would you not tell mall security? I work at the mall and would be glad to direct you to the head of security if you have a real concern. You need to mention the time you are lunch today as well because the cameras will have both people’s faces recorded. Unless this is a attention getter I suggest calling NOW. As far as a human trafficking situation at the mall i work here daily. I have not seen anything like you are describing going on in this mall. Or anything suspicious when it comes to this subject. So folks, the mall is safe as long as you use common sense. Be aware of your surroundings, and tell wired people that want to sit with you to get lost. I eat lunch in that food court a couple of times a week, by myself. Never have ever seen what you have stated.

    Like

    Reply

    1. This is made-up BS, spam or whatever you wish to call it. There is no “cafeteria” at the Centre at Salisbury. There is a food court and anyone who has ever been there calls it a food court. This is just a wild story designed to scare people.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s