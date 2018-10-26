Do You Really Want To Re-Elect A Man Accused Of Pushing His Mom Down Stairs And Getting a Protective Order Against Him?

Back in 2012 I was asked to do a favor for Bob and not talk about the protective order Bob Culver’s mom filed against him alleging her being pushed down.

Yes Bob Culver’s mom was in fear for her life from her own son Bob. What kind of asshole puts enough fear into his mom she has to get a protective order? Certainly not one that should serve another term as County Executive.

