Update #2* Second Suspect Arrested-Seaford

Arslan Chaudhary

Seaford– The Delaware State Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a reckless endangering incident.

The incident was reported on Friday, September 21, 2018 when Troopers were made aware of an incident that occurred the night prior at The Woodshed Bar located at 22588 Bridgeville Highway. It was learned that a dispute in the parking lot led to a suspect firing rounds into an occupied vehicle.

Through further investigations, Troopers learned that a second suspect, identified as 23-year-old Arslan Chaudhary of Seaford, allegedly pointed a gun at a 36-year-old male victim and demanded his money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, Chaudhary fled the scene. He later returned to the area of the Woodshed Bar and fired several shots into the air nearby. There were no reports of injuries as a result of this incident.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Chaudhary turned himself in at Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Reckless Endanger First Degree

Chaudhary was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $106,000.00 secured bond.

