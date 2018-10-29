Council approves BFC contract, but questions remain

(Oct. 25, 2018) The Berlin Town Council approved a $605,000 contract for services with the Berlin Fire Company and Berlin EMS on Monday, as Councilman Thom Gulyas, the lone dissenter in the 3-1 vote, sternly outlined the reasons for his “no” vote.

The contract represents a significant increase in the town’s funding for fire and EMS. From fiscal years 2015-2017, the town contributed $1.2 million, for an average of $400,000 per year, according to a Matrix Consulting Group funding study.

