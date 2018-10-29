For those trick or treating in the county, please stop by to have your candy screened on October 31. Use the Market Street entrance at the Circuit Court building.
One thought on “Have Your Candy Scanned In Worcester County”
*UPDATE* Bring sacks of candy to LESN headquarters to get it sample eated for poison and foren objects
