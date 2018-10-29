If You Are A Sensitive Person Stop Visiting Until November 8th

Waaa JT I don’t like your opinion, waaaa JT your not fair, waaaa JT your not publishing my comments. What a bunch of crybabies. Anonymous crybabies btw. I want to refund your subscription fees..O thats right I entertain you for free, so don’t care roflmao.
10 years I have been in this game so nothing you say or do is gonna make me change. I don’t want to be mean believe me, but It is in my DNA so I certainly can be. I have been beyond nice the past few years but I have loved bringing out the mean green one lately.
Bob Culver is a waste of air and until the votes are tallied the gloves are coming off . You may not like me but I am by almost double the #1 local news blog over donkey boy. Go to facebook look yourself.
I’m sorry Republicans who don’t like my non support of Big Nose Bob, but I have fought publicly for conservative values . I fought to keep the Confederate Monument at its courthouse location. I was at the Downtown Rally For President Trump against the Molly brigade.
But again it’s about integrity. If we get the Wicomico Council of Kilmer, Cannon, Brewington, Davis, Dodd, Holloway, Cain and we get Jack Heath in as Executive we will have a great check and balance system in place. Jack cannot just remove the tax cap, so to keep scaring people with that nonsense is ridiculous. Jack is in another realm above Bob in terms of ability to run a successful business. Bob has alienated employees from every department, and gotten rid of good employees because they wouldn’t go along with his bs.
I’m putting it all out there and going full force on Bob, so you if don’t like it don’t tune in. I’m a mean one remember
You just can’t vote R across the board when it comes to culver. With Jack Heath as execetive , he would still have to work with the council. Culver reminds me of tricky dick. (Nixon). I can visualize culver saying. (I am not a crook)
Ha Ha love it JT!!! Snowflakes need to stay in their basements and hide. They are a bunch of idiots anyway…..taco boy mentality!!! LOL
Tell it JT! And don’t sugar coat it.
BC has a demeanor that is not consistent with an integrity based leader. He has alienated the rank and file and dismissed the thought leaders of your community that would have helped him avoid the useless skirmishes he spent time and money fighting.
Two thumbs up JT, you tell it like it is.
Sorry, already voted for Bob and all Republicans.
Only the city of Salisbury is supporting Heath.
The rest of the county will carry Culver to a second term.
Did anyone mention that Bob and the Liquor Board would not approve the Alcohol License for the National Folk Festival, so the City has to go through the Governor Hogan and the Comptroller.
Heath wants to repeal the tax cap. That’s all I need to know not to support him. Period.
Ole Alcoholic Bob, pleaded for the Civic Center! He’s done and out of here! Jack Heath our County Executive!! If he doesn’t win I’ll be like A$$BURROW….the Russians rigged the vote!!!!!
Don’t worry about the tax cap if Jack Heath wins. Any effort to change or repeal it would have to be made by public referendum or by the Council, and the latter won’t happen even if McCain and Hastings win.
But be sure not to vote for Hastings and McCain because both are flaming liberals and big spenders of tax dollars.
