If You Are A Sensitive Person Stop Visiting Until November 8th

Waaa JT I don’t like your opinion, waaaa JT your not fair, waaaa JT your not publishing my comments. What a bunch of crybabies. Anonymous crybabies btw. I want to refund your subscription fees..O thats right I entertain you for free, so don’t care roflmao.

10 years I have been in this game so nothing you say or do is gonna make me change. I don’t want to be mean believe me, but It is in my DNA so I certainly can be. I have been beyond nice the past few years but I have loved bringing out the mean green one lately.

Bob Culver is a waste of air and until the votes are tallied the gloves are coming off . You may not like me but I am by almost double the #1 local news blog over donkey boy. Go to facebook look yourself.

I’m sorry Republicans who don’t like my non support of Big Nose Bob, but I have fought publicly for conservative values . I fought to keep the Confederate Monument at its courthouse location. I was at the Downtown Rally For President Trump against the Molly brigade.

But again it’s about integrity. If we get the Wicomico Council of Kilmer, Cannon, Brewington, Davis, Dodd, Holloway, Cain and we get Jack Heath in as Executive we will have a great check and balance system in place. Jack cannot just remove the tax cap, so to keep scaring people with that nonsense is ridiculous. Jack is in another realm above Bob in terms of ability to run a successful business. Bob has alienated employees from every department, and gotten rid of good employees because they wouldn’t go along with his bs.

I’m putting it all out there and going full force on Bob, so you if don’t like it don’t tune in. I’m a mean one remember

