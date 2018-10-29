***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY****

Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in identifying the below pictured subject

This subject is wanted in questioning in a theft investigation that occurred at the Chick-Fil-A.

If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact Officer Ebke of the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also email Officer Ebke at Christopher.ebke@cj.state.de.us

Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.