Seaford Police Department Press Release

Suspect: Adrian Matthews Jr., 21 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Suspect: Jaquan Darling, 19 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Location: Motel 6, 24057 Sussex Highway, Seaford, DE.

Two suspects who committed and armed robbery of the Motel 6 in Seaford on October 20th, 2018 have been positively identified as Adrian Matthews Jr and Jaquan Darling, both of Seaford.

Matthews is currently being held in Worcester County Maryland pending his extradition back to Delaware to be formally charged with the robbery.

The Seaford Police Department requests assistance in locating Darling. Darling is also known to frequent Milford Delaware.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Darling is asked to call the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by contacting the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page.