Trick or Treat times in the towns are listed below. Please be safe and contact the Sheriff’s Office if you should have any questions. Happy Halloween Kids!

o Denton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

o Federalsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

o Greensboro: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

o Preston: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

o Ridgely: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.