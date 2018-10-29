Troopers Investigating Serious Crash- Seaford

Seaford, Delaware– The Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at approximately 1:04 p.m. when troopers responded to Hastings Farm Road in the area of Old Furnace Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival EMS units were attempting to remove the driver from a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse. It was reported the black SUV went off the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle was traveling west bound on Hastings Farm Road and exited the south side of the road and struck an electrical phone box with its front right bumper. The vehicle continued to travel in a south west direction and sideswiped a tree with its side and then rotated counterclockwise.

The operator of the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, a 17 year old of Greenwood, was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the collision. The driver was initially transported by ambulance to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. He was later transferred to the Chistiana Hospital due to his serious injuries. During the investigation, the trooper noticed an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. In addition, EMS administered narcan to the driver.

The operator is facing the following charges; Driving Under the Influence-Drugs, Out of State Vehicle-Fail to have Insurance and Failure to Remain within a Single Lane.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Hastings Farm Road in the area of the crash was closed while the crash was investigated and cleared.

