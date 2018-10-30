Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident-Seaford

Seaford– The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last evening.

The incident was reported on Monday, October 29, 2018 at approximately 11:29 p.m., when Troopers responded to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for a report of a victim being shot. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with a 26-year-old male from Seaford. The victim advised that he was visiting a friend in the 24000 block of German Road and while he was standing in the front yard, he heard what appeared to be gun fire. The victim proceeded to take off running when he realized he had been shot in his lower extremity.

The victim transported himself to the hospital where he was treated and released with a non-life threatening injury. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Mills at 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

