Voting Thoughts From My Early Voting Yesterday

I must commend our local board of elections for running a smooth operation while I was there.

I had forgotten we were doing paper ballots this year and have to say I actually preferred . It made you take your time more and read and make sure you blacked in the correct spot.

The candidates were all very respectful of each other which was nice to see with the current political environment .

The one thing that I hated and discussed it with multiple candidates was the over abundance of political signs that made the civic center look like a circus. Look I’m all for getting your sign seen but when there are 25 plus of your sign it’s way to many.

I talked to quite a few on my way in and while riding by including Josh Hastings,Bo McCallister , Larry Dodd, Carl Anderton, Suzanah Cain, Jamie Dykes, Mary Beth Carozza , Andy Harris .

Very smooth job again by the Board of Elections and hopefully you have gotten out to vote

