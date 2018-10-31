Talbot County Trick Or Treat Times

Treat times for each town.

Easton 6 to 8 P.M.

Oxford 6 to 8 P.M.

Queen Anne 5:30 to 7 P.M.

St. Michaels 6 to 8 P.M. (kids 12 and younger)

Trappe 6 to 8 P.M.

Please keep the following safety tips in mind while out and about tomorrow night.

1. Stay with your adult or group.

2. Only go to houses that have their porch light on.

3. Never eat unwrapped candy.

4. Be sure to have an adult inspect your candy before you being to eat it.

5. Watch for traffic when crossing the street.

6. Be sure if you have a dark costume you have a flashlight or something reflective so you can be seen.

7. If you see something strange or not right please don’t hesitate to call us.

8. REMEMBER TO HAVE FUN