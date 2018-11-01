Bob Culvers Wants To Increase County Spending Over 17%

The county council received the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget from the executive this week. That budget proposes $151,393,421 in spending. For comparison, when we came into office in 2014 the budget was $128.7 million. If adopted, this budget would represent a 17.6% increase in spending over the past four years. As I have done in previous years, I will be scrutinizing this budget closely. Let me know what you think about the county’s spending priorities. You can view the proposal here: http://www.wicomicocounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/6821.