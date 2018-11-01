Bungling Bob Playing Child Games With Lives

So last week we learned that one term Bob has decided to not fund Station 16 or 2 in his upcoming budget. Bob has however put funds in the budget for non existent station 13. The Fire service agreement does not include or have anything to do with our Volunteer firefighters at Station 16 or 2. Bob wants to be his typical smartass child, and try to stick it to Salisbury again because he isn’t an adult. He knows full well the Salisbury Fire Department Volunteers are funded like all the others in Wicomico County. I am including all the documents that will show how clearly childish and immature Bungling Bob truly is.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdEoGq42EBKrZ7RXJhHDH5WVnqB7kT3C/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1cP8XJnNKmu01kHEbbumLADM_BeXVudLA/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1j_eEZyaAqsEfxN6UfNF7VmWqXqWZPtmM/preview

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Bungling Bob Playing Child Games With Lives

  3. Sorry, City should have stipulated continued volunteer funding. The city didn’t and the county agreed. If stations 1 and 16 were smart, they’d take over station 13, kick out the troublemakers and start new!
    Again, nothing to do with Bob!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s