So last week we learned that one term Bob has decided to not fund Station 16 or 2 in his upcoming budget. Bob has however put funds in the budget for non existent station 13. The Fire service agreement does not include or have anything to do with our Volunteer firefighters at Station 16 or 2. Bob wants to be his typical smartass child, and try to stick it to Salisbury again because he isn’t an adult. He knows full well the Salisbury Fire Department Volunteers are funded like all the others in Wicomico County. I am including all the documents that will show how clearly childish and immature Bungling Bob truly is.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdEoGq42EBKrZ7RXJhHDH5WVnqB7kT3C/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1cP8XJnNKmu01kHEbbumLADM_BeXVudLA/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1j_eEZyaAqsEfxN6UfNF7VmWqXqWZPtmM/preview
4 thoughts on “Bungling Bob Playing Child Games With Lives”
Let the snowflakes pay for there own fire service f them since the paid guys hate the vollys.
That is called an old fashioned buying of votes
Sorry, City should have stipulated continued volunteer funding. The city didn’t and the county agreed. If stations 1 and 16 were smart, they’d take over station 13, kick out the troublemakers and start new!
Again, nothing to do with Bob!
There is no real volunteer FD at 16 or 2 anymore. The county should not be spending their money on them. Bob is spot on about this.
