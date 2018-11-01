Bungling Bob Playing Child Games With Lives

So last week we learned that one term Bob has decided to not fund Station 16 or 2 in his upcoming budget. Bob has however put funds in the budget for non existent station 13. The Fire service agreement does not include or have anything to do with our Volunteer firefighters at Station 16 or 2. Bob wants to be his typical smartass child, and try to stick it to Salisbury again because he isn’t an adult. He knows full well the Salisbury Fire Department Volunteers are funded like all the others in Wicomico County. I am including all the documents that will show how clearly childish and immature Bungling Bob truly is.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdEoGq42EBKrZ7RXJhHDH5WVnqB7kT3C/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1cP8XJnNKmu01kHEbbumLADM_BeXVudLA/previewhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1j_eEZyaAqsEfxN6UfNF7VmWqXqWZPtmM/preview

