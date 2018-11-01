Comment Worthy A Post On Bob Culver Financial Issues

Mr. Taylor I would like to tell you about something that happened a few months ago that you may have missed. It seems as if Bob Culver wanted to clear up some old debts. A company named Bennett Const. has a judgement against Culver.(see Md court case filing) and he is making some buddies for next years election. So he makes a deal to give them half off tipping fees at the county landfill. The problem is he has to get the county council to go along. The council doesn’t buy in and they don’t even vote on it but Culver does it anyway. Bennett starts hauling sending dozens of loads a day and an alert Councilman see’s the trucks. Now Bennett is mad as hell and doesn’t drop the judgement and Culver has given away almost a hundred thousand dollars in free tipping fees.The taxpayer loses.