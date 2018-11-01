One Term Bob Puts 30 Thousand Dollars In Budget For Non Existent Fire Station 13

It what has to be the most absurd budget ever put together, one Term Bob has allotted 30 grand for a non existent Fire Station.

Yes old news and last years story of the Station 13 fiasco is still alive and well. Thanks Bob.

Culver is a child and does stuff like this which is akin to writing on walls with markers. The difference is most of us stop doing that at a younger age.

Bob just continues to be the embarrassment to this County as he has showed he is no conservative. We have to be so thankful we have a County Council that sees through this child’s antics

