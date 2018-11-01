If you ever want to see a dictionary definition of a swine look up the name Bob Culver. It seems that after the Folk Festival was a success Bob declared in a video I shared how successful it had been trying to take in some of the credit for this. The truth is in the weeks leading up to the event Bob did everything he could to ruin it. It seems Bob went to the comptrollers office to try to get the City’s liquor license taken away because Salisbury didn’t come before Wicomico County for the permit. Bob also contacted the powers that be about the fountain in the waterway by the amphitheater claiming it was going to obstruct boats that travel there.
This my friends is more the actions of a pouty child rather than an adult man. This is a failure in business and in life who knows his time is coming to a close and wants to flail around like a little baby like he is.
7 thoughts on “Shady Bob Culver Tried Everything Underhanded To Ruin Folk Festival”
That festival was a city thing, not a county program.
Please mention the real Culver conduct – hiring his kids as county employees, trying to fund the Station 13 fake firefighters and violate the agreement with the City of Salisbury that he had just signed (thank John Cannon and the County Council for stopping that), the episode involving his mother, lawsuits to collect debts, turnover of county employees, screwup at the landfill, etc.
That office sounds like a train wreck
vollys have been around longer than u ASSHOLE.
Don’t blame Bob. He is only following instructions of Butt Boi A$$Burrow.
Please the City kept the county at arms length the whole time! Everything the City did was only to say look at the city.
The rest of that stuff is FAKE NEWS!
The folk festival was a disaster. The city and the media covered up what a waste of money it was.
I dont think very many local residents thought much of the folk festival. People fell that the money spent on it could have been much better spent.
