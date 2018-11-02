Pocomoke City Police Seize 843 Cartons of Cigarettes

On 10-31-2018 Pocomoke City Police were conducting a traffic stop at Route 13 and Stockton Road when a vehicle failed to move over. Pocomoke Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagon with NY plates. Upon making contact with the driver police noticed a large blanket covering a large box in the cargo area with several cartons of cigarettes in plain view. After further investigation it was discovered the occupant of the rental vehicle was carrying 847 cartons of cigarettes from Virginia into Maryland. Pocomoke City Police, assisted by the State of MD Comptrollers Office determined the cigarettes had a retail value of $54,373.50 with a tax loss to the State of Maryland in the amount of $16,860.00. Arrested was Gamil Ali Aljahmi, age 23 of Bronx, New York. He was charged with a felony count of transporting unstamped cigarettes and cigarette possession unstamped over 30. He was held at the Worcester County Detention Center on $10,000 unsecured personal bond.